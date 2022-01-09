Wrong-way crash on I-10 in west Phoenix leaves 2 injured

article

Two people have been hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the 67th Avenue on-ramp.

A vehicle driving the wrong way collided into another car at the ramp, and two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Officials did not say whether any arrests were made.

