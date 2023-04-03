Woman jogging injured by charging cow that escaped nearby farm

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Woman jogging injured by charging cow that escaped nearby farm

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 9:39AM
Wild Nature
FOX TV Digital Team
338703413_606542751343538_2602089437482373709_n.jpg article

Image of the escaped cow and a pig that were later secured by the owner. Image: Farmington Police Department

FARMINGTON, Maine - Wild animals such as mountain lions and alligators have been known to attack humans out and about in nature. But a Maine woman wasn’t expecting a loose farm animal to attack her while she was out for a jog last week. 

The 43-year-old called 911 after she had been charged by a cow. 

It happened Friday afternoon along a trail in Farmington, which is about 75 miles north of Portland. 

Farmington Police said the woman told them she was about to begin her run when she saw a cow coming towards her. 

She was lifted off the ground by the cow’s horns but was then able to escape into some nearby trees. 

The woman was OK except for a gash that needed stitches. 

RELATED: Large alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman

The bovine's owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a pig that had escaped. 

The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

This story was reported from Detroit. 