Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed after being hit by 2 cars in hit-and-run, police search for 2nd driver

By
Published  March 29, 2025 3:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Police say a woman bicyclist was left for dead after being hit by two different vehicles.
    • The driver of one of the two vehicles turned herself in.
    • Police are searching for the second driver and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A woman was left dead after being hit by two vehicles in a hit-and-run crash late on March 28.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say around 11:15 p.m., officers found the woman and her bicycle on the road with clear signs she had been hit by a car.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the drivers later called police and admitted to being involved in the crash.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

The driver, a woman, provided a blood sample after showing signs of impairment, but was released from custody. Police are waiting to file charges once they complete an investigation.

It was also determined by police that a second vehicle was involved. 

Information on the second driver, make and model of the car has not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

The crash happened near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Highland.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Phoenix Police.

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews