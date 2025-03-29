Woman killed after being hit by 2 cars in hit-and-run, police search for 2nd driver

The Brief Police say a woman bicyclist was left for dead after being hit by two different vehicles. The driver of one of the two vehicles turned herself in. Police are searching for the second driver and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A woman was left dead after being hit by two vehicles in a hit-and-run crash late on March 28.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say around 11:15 p.m., officers found the woman and her bicycle on the road with clear signs she had been hit by a car.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the drivers later called police and admitted to being involved in the crash.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

The driver, a woman, provided a blood sample after showing signs of impairment, but was released from custody. Police are waiting to file charges once they complete an investigation.

It was also determined by police that a second vehicle was involved.

Information on the second driver, make and model of the car has not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

The crash happened near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Highland.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the crash happened: