Woman pulled from Phoenix house fire is fighting for her life

A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled out of a burning home in Phoenix Tuesday night, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire near 26th Street and Beardsley Road on Aug. 8. They were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

While battling the fire, crews also searched the home for residents. They found a woman who was "overcome by the fire" and she was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

A homeowner will be displaced because of the fire. The relationship between the victim and the homeowner was not detailed.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from Phoenix Fire Department

Map of where the fire happened: