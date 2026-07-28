Woman rescued from burning Phoenix home

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A woman was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix on July 27. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief A woman was rescued from her burning home on July 27 near 39th and Missouri avenues. The woman was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters helped pull a woman from her burning Phoenix home late Monday night.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 near 39th and Missouri avenues. Phoenix Fire says when crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters deployed hose lines to the interior while simultaneously conducting a search of the structure," Capt. Mike Johnson II said. "Ladder crews were assigned to the roof and performed vertical ventilation."

Dig deeper:

While searching the home, firefighters found a woman and rescued her. She was evaluated at the scene and declined hospital transport. The woman is being assisted by community assistance program officials.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what sparked the fire.

Map of where the fire happened: