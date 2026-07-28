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Woman rescued from burning Phoenix home

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published July 28, 2026 6:21 AM MST
Published July 28, 2026 6:21 AM MST
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A woman was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix on July 27. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief

    • A woman was rescued from her burning home on July 27 near 39th and Missouri avenues.
    • The woman was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOENIX - Firefighters helped pull a woman from her burning Phoenix home late Monday night.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 near 39th and Missouri avenues. Phoenix Fire says when crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters deployed hose lines to the interior while simultaneously conducting a search of the structure," Capt. Mike Johnson II said. "Ladder crews were assigned to the roof and performed vertical ventilation."

Dig deeper:

While searching the home, firefighters found a woman and rescued her. She was evaluated at the scene and declined hospital transport. The woman is being assisted by community assistance program officials.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what sparked the fire.

Map of where the fire happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

PhoenixNews