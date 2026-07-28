Woman rescued from burning Phoenix home
A woman was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix on July 27. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)
PHOENIX - Firefighters helped pull a woman from her burning Phoenix home late Monday night.
What we know:
The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 near 39th and Missouri avenues. Phoenix Fire says when crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
What they're saying:
"Firefighters deployed hose lines to the interior while simultaneously conducting a search of the structure," Capt. Mike Johnson II said. "Ladder crews were assigned to the roof and performed vertical ventilation."
Dig deeper:
While searching the home, firefighters found a woman and rescued her. She was evaluated at the scene and declined hospital transport. The woman is being assisted by community assistance program officials.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what sparked the fire.
Map of where the fire happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department