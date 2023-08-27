Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Not a surprise'

An Excessive Heat Warning is back for much of Arizona after an already brutally hot and record-setting summer.

We're on pace to set a grim record with the number of heat deaths. We are learning more about one of those victims.

Christine Larsen's sister Debra recently moved to northwest Arizona from Nevada. Her family says she was struggling with the heat and drinking an unusual amount of water.

She says her sister lived in a trailer and her husband says the medical examiner ruled her cause of death as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Hearing the possibility of it being heat stroke was not a surprise. Hearing that I had just lost my baby sister, that was a surprise," Christine said.

Temperatures across the southwest have broken records this summer with a month of 110-plus degree days.

Related article

Her message to anyone struggling with family drama is to make amends while you still have the chance.

"I have family who now regrets it, and you don’t want that, you don’t want that burden ever," she said.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties. They will be affected from Aug. 27 to 29.