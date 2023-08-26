Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix temperatures will heat up to the extreme once again this weekend

By Associated Press
Published 
Severe Weather
Associated Press

133 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County

The Maricopa County Department of Health confirms there have been 133 deaths so far this year. Forty-four people died from the heat just last week, and another 341 deaths remain under investigation. Both totals have surpassed numbers from last year.

PHOENIX (AP) - Even as the summer winds down, Phoenix is still facing extreme heat.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned the metropolitan area and parts of south-central Arizona could see potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend. Areas of southeast California may also be impacted.

Forecasters say an "unseasonably strong" ridge of high pressure will expand across the Southwest, leading once again to temperatures 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) or higher.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the following counties:

  • Maricopa County - 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 until 8 p.m. on Aug. 29
  • Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz County - 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 until 9 p.m. on Aug. 29
  • La Paz, Mohave, Yuma County - 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 until 8 p.m. on Aug. 29

The excessive heat is expected to last through Tuesday.

The weather service is also urging people not to do strenuous physical activities during the hottest times of the day.

While Phoenix is known for its heat, the city and its surrounding suburbs have endured an especially brutal summer. The desert city saw a 31-day streak of 110 degrees (43 degrees Celsius) or more that began June 30. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

It was part of a historic heat wave that stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside