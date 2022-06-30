Woman sent to trauma center after bite by wolf hybrid, fire officials say
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was bitten by an animal described as a wolf hybrid on June 30.
The incident happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Fire officials say the 60-year-old woman was bit on her face and neck by the wolf hybrid.
"The animal involved in the incident has been reported to be owned by the patient," read a portion of the statement.
The victim, according to officials, is listed in stable condition.
