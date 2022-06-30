Police investigating over-the-counter laxative tampering incident at north Scottsdale Walmart

Police say they are investigating a drug tampering incident involving over-the-counter laxatives at a Walmart in north Scottsdale that left at least one person sick.

The incident happened on June 28 at a Walmart located near the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive. Scottsdale Police say they responded to reports of someone saying they had become sick from an over-the-counter Equate brand laxative that they had purchased at the store. The box of laxatives appeared to have been taped shut.

"Upon closer inspection, it was determined the pills in the container were believed to be a prescription-only anti-depressant medication," police said.

Officers found a similar box on the shelf at the store and removed it. The pills are being examined by a lab.

Police say they are investigating a drug tampering incident involving over-the-counter lEquate brand laxatives at a Walmart in north Scottsdale. (Photos courtesy Scottsdale Police and Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

As a reminder, police say you should always inspect over-the-counter medication before consuming it.

If you have purchased similar items from Walmart or other stores and believe they may have been tampered with, you're asked to call police at 480-312-5000.

More Arizona crime news