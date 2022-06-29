22 Arizonans facing drug and weapon charges following multi-agency investigation into street gang

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Twenty-two people are facing charges in connection to "conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, or both," says the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona on June 29.

Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona

Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona

Philip Nathaneal Austin, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona

Alfred Wayne Wesley, 61, of Phoenix, Arizona

Lequisha Shantai Jack, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona

Rayvontae Virshon Hampton, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona

Edward Jewel Norwood, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona

Michael Dewanz Gibson, 26, of Florence, Arizona

Joshua Jordaun Jackson, 31, of Buckeye, Arizona

David Andrew Connelly, 59, of Phoenix, Arizona

Terry Lee King II, 40, of Phoenix, Arizona

Lancer Edward Williams Jr., 36, of Phoenix, Arizona

Tyrell Ann Gray, 53, of Phoenix, Arizona

Donald Eugene Reed, 60, of Phoenix, Arizona

Quincy Lamar Davis, 38, of Phoenix, Arizona

Joseph Kizzee, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona

Christopher Duane Guy, 30, of Phoenix, Arizona

James Donald Estell, 41, of Phoenix, Arizona

Terry Lee King, Sr., 62, of Phoenix, Arizona

Christopher Marcus Mitchell, 35, of Goodyear, Arizona

"A number of the defendants are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl," a news release said.

Marcus Wesley, Rayvontae Hampton, Lancer Williams Jr., Philip Austin, Quincy Davis, Christopher Guy, James Estell, and Terry King, Sr. are also facing charges for being felons carrying a gun.

"Finally, Hampton, Wesley, and Gray face additional charges for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and Hampton faces additional charges for transferring or possessing a machinegun," the news release said.

Criminal complaints show that the Department of Public Safety began an investigation into a drug and gun supplier in Phoenix, the Lindo Park Crips ("LPC"), a criminal street gang.

"The investigation targeted numerous LPC members and associates, as well as their drug suppliers. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized over 2,430 grams of cocaine, 35,000 counterfeit M30 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 26 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 32 doses of MDMA, 8 Glock Conversion devices, and 17 firearms. In connection with the investigation, the FBI also executed over a dozen search warrants on June 23, 2022, leading to the additional seizure of ammunition, narcotics, and 62 firearms," the news release said.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.