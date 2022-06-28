Yavapai County deputy shot in Cordes Lakes, suspect barricaded

Authorities say a suspect is barricaded after a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the line of duty on June 28.

The sheriff's office says the incident is happening in Cordes Lakes. The deputy's condition isn't known yet.

The SWAT team is responding to the scene.

Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

