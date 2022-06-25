Mesa police officers shoot man during traffic stop

An investigation is underway after Mesa police officers reportedly shot a man during a traffic stop near Sossaman and University Drive on Friday night.

Two officers conducted the traffic stop at around 9:30 p.m. on June 24. Police say the driver, a 54-year-old man, was acting "somewhat evasive and didn't want to stop."

Officers allege that the man fired a gun while they were speaking to him, and that's when police shot him.

It is unclear if the driver had shot at them or what specifically led up to the shooting.

The driver was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

