Woman shot, killed near I-17 in Phoenix

article

Phoenix investigators are looking for answers after a woman was shot and killed near Interstate 17 on Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting call near I-17 and McDowell Road and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 40-year-old Maria Arballo, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







