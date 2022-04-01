Wanted suspect in Chandler showed adult videos to kids, was involved in hit-and-run crash: police

The search is on for a man suspected of showing adult videos to children before becoming involved in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler, police said.

Chandler investigators say the incidents happened near Alma School Road and Warner on March 17. The suspect showed an adult video to a group of kids and later "committed an act of public sexual indecency" while showing an inappropriate video to another child in the same area, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with tattoos on both sides of his face. He was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Police said the car has damage to the driver's side from a hit-and-run crash he was involved in shortly after the other crimes happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A composite sketch of the suspect and the suspect's car.

