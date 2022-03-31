Chandler residents can now use cryptocurrency to pay utility bills

The city of Chandler is now one of the first cities in the Phoenix metropolitan area to allow residents to pay their bills with cryptocurrency.

Customers with Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin connected to their PayPal account can use the digital currency to make a payment.

Invoice Cloud, which is Chandler's current online bill payment software, was able to add the crypto option in their system after the city determined that this was a viable choice for residents.

"They handle the conversion of the cryptocurrency payment, and send the City the value of the payment in dollars, thereby eliminating any market volatility risk for Chandler," said Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Dawn Lang in a statement.

Residents with any questions about the option can call customer service at 480-782-2280.

More: https://www.chandleraz.gov/news-center/city-chandler-accepts-cryptocurrency-utility-payments

