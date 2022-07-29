Expand / Collapse search
Woman who allegedly shot husband in DC hotel over child molestation claims to remain behind bars

By Stephanie Ramirez
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The woman police say shot her husband in a D.C. hotel room after child molestation claims against him surfaced will remain behind bars as the case goes through the courts.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez said a judge ordered Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Maryland, to remain in prison following a hearing held on Friday. She faces assault and firearm charges.

Weems, who owns a childcare center in Maryland, is accused of shooting her husband, James Weems, Jr., after multiple parents claimed he molested their children while they attended the daycare.

According to court documents, Weems confronted her husband about the allegations while both were at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and shot him after the confrontation escalated.

Baltimore County police say they began investigating Weems, Jr. earlier this month after learning of the allegations. He currently remains hospitalized in D.C. and will face multiple charges connected to the alleged sexual abuse.