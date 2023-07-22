Woman's remains found in 1985 finally identified as search for killer begins

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
12
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Woman's remains found in 1985 finally identified as search for killer begins

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:57PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
missingwoman2.jpg article

Michelle Lavone Inman (Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a woman found in 1985, and now agents are asking for the public's help to find her killer. 

Earlier this month, investigators identified the victim as  Michelle Lavone Inman, who was born in April 1961. They were able to identify her with the help of a third-party company, Othram, Inc. 

In March 1985, Inman's skeletal remains were found in Cheatham County near a creek bank. A driver having vehicle trouble spotted the disturbing find along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County, between mile markers 29 and 30. 

RELATED: Madalina Cojocari: Surveillance photos appeared to show missing North Carolina girl alive

Investigators were at least able to determine the remains belonged to a white female and had been dead up to five months before being discovered. 

missingwoman4.jpg

Inman's clothes. (Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

She was later classified as a Jane Doe. 

In April 2018, a DNA profile was developed and entered into a database in hopes the woman would eventually be identified. 

RELATED: Missing Massachusetts woman was stuck in swamp mud for at least 3 days

In December, DNA analysts were able to locate the sister of the victim in Virginia who said he had not been in contact with her in more than four decades. 

Inman's death has been listed as a homicide, but her cause of death has not been revealed. 

If you have any information, they're asking the public to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or, email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 