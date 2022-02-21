Expand / Collapse search
Wordle reportedly tracking users' browser history

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

The popular online NY Times word game is tracking users' browser history, according to reports.

NEW YORK - The popular game Wordle is apparently tracking your history after you visit the website.

The game is reportedly tracking players more, now that it's owned by the New York Times.

Many people make a daily visit to the website to solve the word puzzle, and then often share their results on social media.

But their activity across other websites is then followed and the users are targeted with specific advertising.

Since it's free to play the game, the tracking plays a big role in how the Times makes its money. The NYT bought Wordle in January to add to its collection of puzzle games.

Wordle is a daily game where the user gets six guesses to come up with the five-letter secret word of the day in as few turns as possible. It was developed by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle. It quickly took off and now millions of people play the game right now.

Some people will start every puzzle with the same word, a.k.a the Wordle starter word. One popular word people reportedly use to start Wordle is arise because it has three vowels and two consonants that might be good to confirm or rule out quickly.

