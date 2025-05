The Brief A construction worker was critically hurt while at a construction site on May 7. It happened near Queen Creek and Alma School roads around 3 p.m. There's no word on what exactly happened.



A worker is in critical condition after an incident at a construction site in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The May 7 incident happened near Queen Creek and Alma School roads around 3 p.m.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what happened exactly.

We'll update this story once we know more.

