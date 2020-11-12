World of Illumination gives families a chance to soak in the holiday spirit safely

article

The world's largest drive-thru animated light show is back for the 2020 holiday season.

World of Illumination, which features hundreds of displays, returns to Glendale and Tempe, and people can enjoy the displays from the safety and comfort of their car.

"We are using state-of-the-art technology to synchronize the lights to music, to create a more immersive and give you that wow factor," said Yakie Urman, Co-Founder and CEO of World of Illumination.

Urman and his team spent a whole year developing the designs, and then bring the concept to life. People can follow along with the music by tuning in with their car radio.

According to Urman, the display in Glendale has a "rocking Christmas" theme, featuring a 500-foot musical tunnel that is all synchronized to music. In Tempe, the display has a different theme.

"In Tempe, we'll have our Arctic Adventure Theme Park, and we will feature everything about the North Pole, so you will see arctic animals from polar bears to penguins. You'll see Eskimos to igloos," said Urman.

Visitors are also recommended to buy 3D glasses to enhance the experience. Urman says the best part of it all is to see the reaction on people's faces.

"Just to see families and everybody drive by through those shows, singing along, making memories in the most satisfying part of this experience," said Urman.

Tickets cost $29 a car on weeknights, and #39 a car on weekends and holidays.

