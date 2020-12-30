World of Illumination runs through Jan. 3, raising money for a good cause

The holiday light show, World of Illumination, is still lit up, ready to visit and it’s supporting a good cause as the drive-thru show has donated thousands of dollars to Arizona’s Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The light show has millions of lights, all synchronized to holiday music and families in their cars are taking it all in days after Christmas.

So far, the event has donated $25,000 of its ticket sales to the organization. Make-A-Wish says it costs on average about $10,000 dollars per wish, so this will allow them to make some kids very happy.

"A lot of kids are getting their wish after treatment as a sense of hope and sense of transition to go back to the way they were. These wishes help these kids become kids again after dealing with cancer and life-threatening conditions in the hospital," Hollie Costello with Make-A-Wish Arizona said.

You can visit the event until Jan. 3 and tickets are $28.

