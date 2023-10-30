World Series 2023: History of the pool at Chase Field

It’s an iconic piece of Arizona Diamondbacks history and culture: the Chase Field pool.

It’s 415 feet from home plate and is a target for power hitters to aim for. The iconic pool is a favorite among players and, of course, fans.

"Some of the craziest ideas come out as crazy ideas, and then we try to do something with them," said Scott Brubaker, former D-backs senior vice president of sales and marketing.

That’s how he describes it when it happened one day in 1995. The team was planning the design for a new ballpark to open in Phoenix three years later.

"We needed to be a little disruptive," he said. "We needed to be a little innovative."

He says the idea of a pool in a baseball park all started with a joke. Someone brought up the shower at the Chicago White Sox stadium.

"It started as more as an off-handed comment, that if they could do that, maybe we could do a pool," Brubaker said.

Some laughed, but he dove head-first into the idea.

"I’m just not built to sort of stop when I fully believe that this could be an iconic part of the ballpark," Brubaker said.

Iconic it became. A place for folks to rent out during a game.

Mike and Marc with Distinctive Custom Cabinetry took a splash during one of the NLCS games.

"One of the best experiences I’ve ever had," Mike said. "It was awesome just having those balls come toward you. Just an amazing party."

It’s also the official party spot for the team after a big win.

They took a dive this season when making it into the wild card spot and sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"To see our guys splash around in it, after we saw the guys sweep the Dodgers in the division series, was tremendous," Brubaker said.

He's happy that his idea has put such a splash into Diamondbacks history.

"I think for the city of Phoenix, the whole metro area, and the whole state of Arizona, it’s their pool. Now it’s part of the 2023 Diamondbacks, and I believe the 2023 World Series champion Diamondbacks," Brubaker said.

Looking to rent the pool? It comes with 35 suite tickets, five parking spaces and a towel for everyone to take home.