World Series returns to Phoenix after decades-long absence; series tied one-all

After a 22-year absence, the World Series is set to be played once again in Downtown Phoenix.

The last time a World Series game was played in the Valley was in 2001. At the time, the baseball stadium in Downtown Phoenix was called "Bank One Ballpark," and the fall classic was played during a time of tragedy for our nation after the 9/11 attacks.

It was a World Series that some have dubbed as one of the best ever, going to seven games with the D-backs getting the prize in the end.

A lot has changed since then.

This time around, the Arizona Diamondbacks will play at "Chase Field," which is the same stadium, but with the name changed a few years after the 2001 World Series, and the team's colors have changed to Sedona Red and black from its original turquoise, copper, black and purple.

The D-backs are entering Game 3 with the series tied at one each, following their 9-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Oct. 28. Game 2 was played following a 6-5, 11-inning loss against the Rangers on the night of Oct. 27.

Last-minute tickets will cost you

Game 3 is set to start at 5:03 p.m., and while there are still some tickets available, they are commanding some high prices.

Overnight, tickets on StubHub started at around $450, while Gametime's lowest seats were for $425. SeatGeek, meanwhile, is selling tickets starting at $408.

Road closures announced

Fans headed to Downtown Phoenix should be ready for heavy traffic, as well as road closures.

According to officials, Jackson Street will be closed from 3rd Street to4th Street on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There will also be a closure when the train tracks cross on 4th Street to Jefferson.

