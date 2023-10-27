2001 vs. 2023: How things have changed since last D-backs' World Series

It's been 22 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks were in the World Series, and a lot has changed in the world since.

Four presidents have lived in the White House, from George W. Bush to Joe Biden.

The top song on the radio was J. Lo's "I'm Real."

Facebook, Instagram and TikTok didn't exist.

The iPhone wouldn't be around for another six years.

Blockbuster was still a thriving business.

In the Phoenix area, gas prices were only $.89. Now to fill up, you need to shovel out $4.07 per gallon.

Jane Hull was the governor in 2001, while Governor Katie Hobbs is now serving her first term.

The Phoenix metro population back then was 2.98 million. Today? It's about 5 million.

The D-backs' stadium changed names from Bank One Ballpark, or the "BOB," to Chase Field. The team's colors changed from teal and purple to Sedona red and black.

Current Diamondback players like Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno were only 1 year old the last time the Snakes were in the Fall Classic. Evan Longoria, now 38, was 16.

The last World Series came during a time of tragedy for our nation after the 9/11 attacks. It was a World Series that some have dubbed as one of the best ever, going to seven games with the D-backs getting the prize in the end.

What will happen this year? Fate will be revealed in just a few days.