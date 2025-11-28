Wrong-way driver caught on cam, ASU battles Arizona for Territorial Cup | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the terrifying moment caught on camera of a wrong-way driver on I-10, to the duel in the desert as ASU takes on Arizona for the rivalry game, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
1. Wrong-way driver caught on camera
What we know:
During the late night hours of Thanksgiving, a white pickup truck was seen heading the wrong way on Interstate 10's HOV lane near Baseline Road.
2. Man found lying near roadway prompts hit-and-run investigation
A man was found dead on West Buckeye Road near 107th Avenue after allegedly being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.
3. Suspect in custody after shooting at South Phoenix apartment
Officers say the shooter fled before being detained in a neighboring city.
4. Officers use less-lethal means to detain road rage suspect
A man fled and resisted arrest before officers used less-lethal force to take him into custody near Alma School Road and Main Street.
5. ASU vs. U of A: Fans gear up for rivalry game
The Sun Devils and Wildcats are preparing to go head-to-head for the Territorial Cup in Tempe. FOX 10's Megan Spector catches up with fans ahead of tonight's match-up.
A peak at your weather this weekend
Arizona saw sunny and clear skies this Black Friday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has a look at the beautiful weather going into the weekend.
