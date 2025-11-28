Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver caught on cam, ASU battles Arizona for Territorial Cup | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 28, 2025 6:19pm MST
PHOENIX - From the terrifying moment caught on camera of a wrong-way driver on I-10, to the duel in the desert as ASU takes on Arizona for the rivalry game, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

1. Wrong-way driver caught on camera

Wrong-way driver on I-10; St. Louis fire | FOX 10 Talks

Syleste Rodriguez, Ron Hoon, Anita Roman & Ty Brennan talk about the day's biggest stories.

What we know:

During the late night hours of Thanksgiving, a white pickup truck was seen heading the wrong way on Interstate 10's HOV lane near Baseline Road.

2. Man found lying near roadway prompts hit-and-run investigation

Possible hit-and-run under investigation after man found dead: MCSO
Possible hit-and-run under investigation after man found dead: MCSO

A man was found dead on West Buckeye Road near 107th Avenue after allegedly being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

3. Suspect in custody after shooting at South Phoenix apartment 

Woman injured in south Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect arrested
Woman injured in south Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect arrested

Officers say the shooter fled before being detained in a neighboring city.

4. Officers use less-lethal means to detain road rage suspect

Suspect detained after 3-car road rage incident: Mesa PD
Suspect detained after 3-car road rage incident: Mesa PD

A man fled and resisted arrest before officers used less-lethal force to take him into custody near Alma School Road and Main Street.

5. ASU vs. U of A: Fans gear up for rivalry game

Fans gear up for highly anticipated Territorial Cup game

The Sun Devils and Wildcats are preparing to go head-to-head for the Territorial Cup in Tempe. FOX 10's Megan Spector catches up with fans ahead of tonight's match-up.

A peak at your weather this weekend

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/28/25

Arizona saw sunny and clear skies this Black Friday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has a look at the beautiful weather going into the weekend.

