Wrong-way driver involved in deadly crash; explosion at U.S. Steel coking plant | Morning News Brief

From a deadly overnight crash involving a wrong-way driver in the East Valley to an explosion that left workers trapped at a U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania - here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of August 11.

1. Deadly wrong-way crash on Phoenix freeway

What we know:

A person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver in Phoenix.

Big picture view:

DPS officials say the crash happened at around 12:03 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Loop 202 (South Mountain), between Washington Street and Priest Drive. The freeway was closed for some time as a result.

2. Explosion at U.S. Steel plant in Pittesburgh area

What we know:

Crews are at the scene of an explosion involving a U.S. Steel coking plant in Pennsylvania.

Dig deeper:

According to emergency services officials in the area, five people have been taken to the hospital. The plant is considered to be the largest coking operation in North America.

3. Man dead following Phoenix motel shooting

What we know:

Police say one person has been detained, following a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at a motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

4. Trump places DC police under federal control

What we know:

President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 11 that he is placing Washington D.C.'s police department under federal control, and is deploying the National Guard in an effort to boost public safety in the nation’s capital.

By the numbers:

Violent crime in D.C. is down 26% compared to this time last year, according to figures cited by our sister station in the area, WTTG.

In 2024, the city saw a 35% drop from 2023.

What we know:

A portion of US-60 is back open in the East Valley, after it was shut down for quite some time as a result of an officer-involved shooting situation on Sunday.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, according to Mesa Police officials, is expected to survive the shooting. Meanwhile, the incident will be investigated by the Gilbert Police Department as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team, while the Mesa Police Department will investigate what led up to the shooting.

A look at your weather for today

