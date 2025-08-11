1 dead following wrong-way crash along Loop 202: DPS

The Brief A person has died following a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles, according to DPS. The crash happened near Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and Priest Drive. The westbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed in the area for some time.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver.

What we know:

In a statement, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened at around 12:03 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Loop 202 (South Mountain) in Phoenix, between Washington Street and Priest Drive

"A Subaru sport utility vehicle (SUV) was observed traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near milepost 1, at 24th Street. The Subaru SUV sideswiped a Hyundai passenger vehicle in lane #1 before colliding head-on with a Kia passenger vehicle. Following the impact, the Subaru SUV overturned, coming to rest on its roof and blocking both the HOV and lane #1. The Kia came to a stop on the right shoulder, against the concrete wall," read a portion of the statement.

Per the statement, the Kia driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru driver, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Hyundai passenger vehicle was located abandoned west of the collision scene, in the median. Its driver fled the scene," officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

DPS officials say impairment is suspected in connection with the crash.

Why you should care:

DPS previously said the crash prompted the closure of westbound Loop 202 at Center Parkway. The freeway has since been reopened to traffic.

Area where the crash happened