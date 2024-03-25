Wrong-way driver killed in U.S. 60 crash: DPS

Authorities say a person who drove the wrong way on a Valley freeway ramp died after crashing into another car.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on March 24 when a car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 ramp to Interstate 10.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

The occupants of the other car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Map of where the crash happened