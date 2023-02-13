WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday days before city's centennial

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
24
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday days before city's centennial

By Hal Eisner
Published 
Updated February 14, 2023 8:53AM
Heartwarming News
FOX 11

WWII vet celebrates 100th Birthday

Morris Brown, a World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in front of family and friends in West Covina.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - World War II veteran Morris Brown turned 100 on Monday, and spent the day celebrating in front of family and friends in West Covina

On Feb. 13, 1923, Morris Brown was born to Willard Brown and Margaret Brown. Monday was an emotional day for his family.

For children Wanna and Teri, "He's been an awesome dad." His granddaughter couldn't help but get emotional when talking about her grandfather.

Morris Brown was married to the love of his life, Betty, for 73 years. She died a couple of years ago, and Morris said being married for 73 years is even more impressive than living 100. When asked why, he said she was, "more enjoyable." He still remembers her favorite song, Moonlight Serenade.

Morris Brown also remembers his service in World War II, memories he said he wished he didn't have.

"You didn't know for sure what was going to happen," he said. "Wether your ship was going to be hit or not."

Image 1 of 2

Morris Brown of West Covina celebrates his 100th birthday with his family and friends.

SUGGESTED: Joseph Eskenazi, oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, turns 105

Morris Brown moved to West Covina in the 1950s, to a house that cost him just under $9,000. This was at a time, according to West Covina Historian Forest Tennant, when other vets were coming to the city on the GI Bill. Coincidentally, Morris Brown turned 100 years old just days before the city of West Covina itself.

"A hundred is getting to be a goal for all of us," Tennant said. "Like the city we're here. We've made a good city after 100 years. He's lived 100 years, he served in the war. It's a great time for both of them to celebrate."

"He's a special gentleman," said West Covina Mayor Rosario Diaz. "I got a chance to meet with him and talk to him and I think one of the items he says that he recommends to everyone is to be happy and to be kind to people."

Despite his love of soda and chocolate, Morris Brown said the key to his long life and success is getting along and cooperating with others.