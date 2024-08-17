Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

article

A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County.

YCSO officials had to wait until the next day to recover the body due to the depth of the cliff side, which was about 1,000 feet.

The woman, identified as Kristin Little of Prescott was found about halfway down the mountain, according to a report.

Upon discovery of Little's body, officials determined that due to darkness and difficult terrain, they would wait until the next day to perform the recovery mission.

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office photo)

Crews stayed on the scene overnight until they could safely begin operations.

Drones and hiking crews on harnesses were used to safely descend the mountain and recover Little.

Where did this take place?

It happened in the Thumb Butte area about two miles away from Copper Basin Road.

Officials believe she was driving north when her car veered right, over the ledge and down the embankment.

The incident is under investigation as police continue gathering evidence.

Map of where the incident took place: