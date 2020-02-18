YCSO: Loud boom heard by residents in and near Prescott

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say their dispatchers, along with dispatchers with the Prescott Police Department, have received several calls regarding a loud booming noise in Prescott and surrounding areas Tuesday night.

According to a brief statement released on YCSO's Facebook page, most of the calls came from the southern and western portions of the county, and there is no clear indication as to the source of the loud boom as of now.

YCSO officials say they are monitoring the situation.

This latest report of loud booms being heard in the county came just days after similar reports were made to authorities. On Sunday morning, officials with YCSO say their dispatchers received several calls from all over the county regarding a loud explosion.

After looking into the reports, officials say on Sunday they believe there was "some type of meteor event, as witnessed by numerous residents in the area."