YCSO: Plane missing since Oct. 24 found near Cordes Lakes; 2 dead

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say two people are dead after the plane they were flying on crashed.

According to a statement released by officials, the aircraft, spotted by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter unit, is located about 5.5 miles east southeast of Cordes Lakes.

YCSO officials say the plane was en route to Page from Deer Valley Airport on Oct. 24, and never reached the destination. The two people onboard the plane were reported missing on Oct. 25.

An investigation into the crash, according to YCSO officials, will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board. Officials have yet to identify the two onboard.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.