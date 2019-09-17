YCSO searching for 2 men near I-17 and Dugas Road

article

Deputies in Yavapai County are searching for two missing men in the same area.

Dustin Morris was last seen in Tempe earlier this month, but YCSO has reason to believe the 38-year-old may be in an area near Interstate 17 north of Arcosanti.

That's the area where deputies are looking for Adam Predin. Authorities say the 44-year-old got lost while hiking on September 13. His white Ford Expedition was found, but so far, there is no trace of him. Predin's cell phone is powered off.

"Ground crews and aircraft have been in the area since the initial notifications - Although some of the search area overlaps for each subject, it is not known if these two men are acquainted," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

Morris is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5' 8" tall, weighing 185 pounds with short hair or shaved head. He may possibly be wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Predin is described as a white male with short black/gray hair, hazel eyes, 6' 3" tall, weighing 190 pounds and thin build. He was last known to be wearing gray pants and carrying a backpack and shovel. According to YCSO, "He has mental health issues and asthma. May also go by the name Tom Stevens.. Adam may have been seen on Dugas Road based on a witness report."

If you have any information about these cases, call 911 or the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.