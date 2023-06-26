Expand / Collapse search
Zooby baby car monitors recalled due to fire hazard

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Stations
The product was recalled after the firm received three reports of the monitors catching fire. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Baby monitors that look like stuffed toys have recently been recalled over fire risks. 

The recall, issued on June 22 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the company Infanttech has called back batteries inside its Zooby video baby monitors. 

According to the agency, the batteries can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.

"The firm has received three reports of the baby monitors catching fire," the recall stated. No injuries have been reported. 

Product photo of Zooby car monitors

The recalled Zoobys look like a stuffed giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit or panda. They have a battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136.

The monitors were sold online at infanttech.com and Amazon.com from January 2022 through May 2023 for between $130 and $190.

The CPSC suggests consumers immediately remove the battery from the plush camera and can continue using the Zooby plush camera and monitor while plugged in. 

Those who purchased the product can contact Infanttech for a free replacement battery. The company is also contacting all known purchasers, according to CPSC.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.