Free Lamborghini with Purchase of Paradise Valley Estate

This content was provided by our sponsor, Local Luxury | Christie’s International Real Estate. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Paradise Valley, AZ – A Paradise Valley seller is taking luxury incentives to a whole new level.

The owner of 5002 E Valle Vista Way is now including a 2021 Lamborghini Urus with the purchase of the home. Valued at over $250,000, the luxury SUV features 650 horsepower, custom aftermarket wheels, and just 16,000 miles.



Perched on the slopes of Camelback Mountain, the architectural estate was developed by Brimley Development and designed by renowned architect C.P. Drewett. Built in 2023, the residence offers sweeping views of Paradise Valley, city lights, mountains, and golf courses. Retractable walls of glass, an infinity-edge pool, private casita, wellness amenities, elevator access, and dramatic modern design create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience designed for both grand-scale entertaining and private resort-style living.



Originally listed at $21 million, the property has launched a one-week bidding opportunity beginning at $10 million, with all offers due by 5:00 PM on May 13, 2026.



Represented by Katrina Barrett of Local Luxury | Christie's International Real Estate, the offering arrives as Arizona’s ultra-luxury market continues to grow with more high-end homes sold in the first quarter of 2026 than all of last year combined.



The seller recently completed his next residence and is motivated to make a move quickly, creating a rare buying opportunity in one of Arizona’s most exclusive luxury enclaves.

About Local Luxury | Christie’s International Real Estate Local Luxury Real Estate | Christie’s International Real Estate has quickly grown into one of Arizona’s most sought-after luxury real estate brokerages, with top Arizona agents, and over $1 billion in sales serving athletes, executives and businesses in their Arizona real estate needs. The Local brand is about elevating the level of service to their clients, all individuals involved in the transaction and the local community at large.

For more information about Local Luxury | Christie's International Real Estate, please visit https://localluxuryre.com.

Contact:

Company Name: Local Luxury | Christie’s International Real Estate

Contact Person: Katrina Barrett

Phone: (520) 403-5270

Email: Katrina@localluxuryre.com

Address: 3545 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Website: https://katrinabarrett.com/