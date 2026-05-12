Man indicted for AI child sex abuse material in first case of its kind: MCAO

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The Brief 43-year-old William Powderly was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. "It is the first case involving AI-generated CSAM to be charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office," officials wrote.



The Maricopa County Attorney's office said a man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly having AI-generated child sexual abuse material in his possession.

What we know:

Per a statement released on May 12, 43-year-old William Powderly was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dig deeper:

According to MCAO, Chandler Police began investigating Powderly, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"He was found to have numerous images of CSAM, including two where AI was used to swap a real child victim’s face onto sexually explicit images of another young female," read a portion of the statement.

Why you should care:

Officials with MCAO said this is "the first case involving AI-generated CSAM to be charged" by the office.

"Last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office supported HB2678 — sponsored by Rep. Julie Willoughby—which made the punishment the same for sex abuse images of real child victims and AI-generated or digitally altered images that are indistinguishable from real minors. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs and took effect on September 26, 2025," officials wrote.