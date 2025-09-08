This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Giada’s Grand Tasting with Giada de Laurentiis

Join Emmy Award-winning chef, New York Times bestselling author, and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis for an unforgettable evening at Luna by Giada, her only Arizona restaurant, located inside the luxurious Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel.

This exclusive Chef-Hosted Dinner Experience features interactive Action Stations with Giada’s signature Italian cuisine — from a fresh Seafood Station to her iconic Signature Pasta Wheel, artisan Pizzas, classic Pastas that showcase her California-influenced Italian style and so much more. Guests will also enjoy a curated Wine Pairing Station featuring selections from Santa Margherita, one of Giada’s favorite vineyards.

The evening begins with a welcome specialty cocktail, followed by dinner with Santa Margherita wines, and an exclusive opportunity to meet Giada in person. Set against the backdrop of Scottsdale’s premier lifestyle hotel, with stunning views of Camelback Mountain, this is more than dinner — it’s an evening of luxury, elegance, and culinary excellence.

