This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Are Traditional Real Estate Agents DEAD? How One Phoenix Company is Selling Homes in 72 Hours for Just $990 (And Beating the Market!)

If you are a homeowner in the Phoenix metropolitan area and you are even thinking about selling your house in 2026, you need to stop whatever you are doing and pay attention. For decades, the traditional real estate industry has had a stranglehold on your home's equity. You’ve been told that to sell your house, you must endure weeks of intrusive showings, keep your home museum-level clean 24/7, and—the most painful part—hand over 5% to 6% of your hard-earned equity in agent commissions.

But a recent Fox 10 News segment featuring Greg Hague, CEO of the Scottsdale-based real estate disruptor 72SOLD, has sent shock waves through the Maricopa County housing market. Hague dropped a bombshell announcement that traditional brokers are shaking in their boots: a proven program to sell homes in 72 hours, netting sellers a 5.8% higher median sale price, all while introducing a radical new pricing model of just $990 in total commission.

Yes, you read that right. Not 6%. Not 3%. Nine hundred and ninety dollars.

In this massive, in-depth expose, we are going to tear down the walls of the Phoenix real estate market as it stands in the spring of 2026. We will analyze the claims made by 72SOLD, dive deep into the current economic factors driving Valley real estate, explore the fallout from the historic 2024 National Association of Realtors (NAR) commission lawsuits, and explain exactly how models like Just990.com are fundamentally changing the way property changes hands in the Grand Canyon State.

Grab a cup of coffee. This is the ultimate, definitive guide to maximizing your home's value in Phoenix today.

The 72SOLD Phenomenon

In a recent broadcast update on Fox News, Greg Hague appeared with a message tailored perfectly to frustrated home sellers. Hague, a veteran of the real estate industry and the architect behind the 72SOLD model, laid out two incredibly bold claims backed by independent MLS (Multiple Listing Service) studies.

Claim #1: The 5.8% Premium. According to an independent study released in 2025 referenced in the broadcast, homes sold through the 72SOLD program achieved a 5.8% higher median sale price compared to homes sold the traditional way.

Let’s put that into perspective using real Phoenix market numbers. As of early 2026, the median home price in the Phoenix metro area hovers around $450,000.

A traditional sale at market value: $450,000.

A 72SOLD sale with a 5.8% premium: $476,100.

That is an additional $26,100 in the seller's pocket. For luxury homes in Scottsdale or Paradise Valley priced at $1,000,000, a 5.8% premium equates to a staggering $58,000.

Claim #2: The $990 Total Commission. While the 72SOLD model of creating an auction-like atmosphere over a single weekend has been making waves for a few years, Hague’s newest announcement is the real game-changer. Through a new initiative at Just990.com, sellers can have their home sold in 72 hours and pay a total commission as low as $990 at closing.

To understand how earth-shattering this is, you must look at traditional math. On that same $450,000 median Phoenix home, a standard 6% commission (historically split between the buyer's agent and seller's agent) would cost the seller $27,000.

By combining the 5.8% higher sale price ($26,100) and the commission savings ($26,010), a Phoenix seller using this model could theoretically walk away with over $52,000 more in net profit compared to listing with a traditional neighborhood agent.

But how is this possible? Is it smoke and mirrors, or is it the natural evolution of an industry that was long overdue for disruption? To answer that, we must look at the legal earthquake that changed real estate forever.

How the NAR Lawsuit Paved the Way for $990 Commissions

You cannot fully grasp the brilliance of the Just990.com model without understanding the context of the current 2026 real estate landscape.

For nearly a century, the real estate commission structure was practically set in stone. When a seller listed a home, they typically agreed to pay a 5% to 6% commission. The listing agent would then take half of that (2.5% to 3%) and offer it to the buyer's agent as an incentive to bring a buyer to the property. This was called "cooperative compensation."

However, in late 2023 and throughout 2024, a series of massive class-action lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and major corporate brokerages culminated in a historic settlement. The plaintiffs argued that this system artificially inflated commissions and violated antitrust laws, as sellers were essentially forced to pay the agents negotiating against them.

The settlement resulted in sweeping rule changes. As of late 2024, listing agents were banned from offering buyer agent compensation directly through the MLS. Buyers were suddenly required to sign representation agreements detailing exactly how much their agent would be paid, and sellers were officially freed from the "obligation" to cover the buyer's agent fee.

Welcome to the 2026 Free Market The aftermath of the NAR settlement created a Wild West scenario, but also a beautiful free market for consumers. Without the mandatory expectation to bake a 3% buyer's agent fee into the listing, the door was blown wide open for flat-fee brokerages, discount models, and disruptors like 72SOLD to aggressively unbundle services.

The $990 commission model announced by Greg Hague is a direct product of this new era. By stripping away the bloated, antiquated commission structures and focusing solely on hyper-targeted, high-impact marketing, companies can now offer services at a fraction of the historical cost.

The Mechanics of the 72-Hour Sale (The Psychology of FOMO)

So, how exactly does a company sell a house in 72 hours and squeeze a 5.8% premium out of buyers? It all comes down to basic human psychology and the economic principle of scarcity.

The traditional real estate model is passive. An agent puts a sign in the yard, uploads photos to the MLS, and waits. The home sits on the market for days, then weeks. As "Days on Market" (DOM) tick upward, buyers start to wonder, "What's wrong with this house?" Buyers gain the leverage. They submit lowball offers, ask for extensive seller concessions, and drag out the inspection process.

The 72SOLD model flips the leverage back to the seller by manufacturing urgency. Here is the typical anatomy of a 72-hour sale:

The Anticipation Phase (Pre-Marketing) Before the home is officially available for showings, it is aggressively marketed online. High-quality photos, targeted social media ads, and "Coming Soon" campaigns generate a buzz. Buyers are told about the home, but they aren't allowed inside yet. This builds pent-up demand. The Compressed Showing Window Instead of allowing random showings on a Tuesday evening while you are trying to eat dinner, all showings are condensed into a single weekend, usually a Saturday. When buyers arrive, they don't arrive alone. They see other cars in the driveway. They pass other prospective buyers in the hallway. This triggers intense psychological FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). When a buyer sees a home alone, they evaluate its flaws. When a buyer sees a home surrounded by competing buyers, they focus on how to win it. The Monday Deadline All offers are due by a specific time, usually Monday evening. Buyers know they are in a competitive situation, which discourages lowball offers. To win, they must put their best foot forward immediately. 4. The Bidding War Because all offers come in simultaneously, the seller and their agent can review them together, pit the strongest offers against each other, and drive the price up. This compressed, auction-like environment is precisely what generates that 5.8% higher median sale price.

The State of the Phoenix Real Estate Market (Spring 2026)

To understand why a 72-hour sale model is so effective right now, we must examine the specific macroeconomic conditions of the Phoenix Metro area in March 2026.

Phoenix has always been a boom-or-bust town, but the 2020s have rewritten the playbook. Following the wild pandemic-induced price surges of 2021-2022 and the subsequent market freeze caused by 8% mortgage rates in late 2023 and 2024, the market has entered a fascinating phase of stabilization and renewed growth.

Interest Rates and Buyer Psychology By early 2026, mortgage rates have settled into a more historical "normal" range (hovering in the upper 5% to low 6% territory). While we will likely never see the 2.5% rates of 2021 again, buyers have finally accepted the new reality. The "rate lock" effect; where homeowners refused to sell because they didn't want to give up their cheap mortgages—has begun to thaw. Life events (marriages, divorces, expanding families, retirements) are forcing people to move again, releasing pent-up inventory into the market.

The TSMC Effect and North Valley Boom The economic engine of Phoenix is roaring. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) mega-plant in North Phoenix is now operational, bringing thousands of high-paying tech and engineering jobs to the Valley. This has created massive housing demand in areas like North Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Anthem, and Cave Creek.

Migration Trends Phoenix remains a top destination for domestic migration. Residents fleeing high-tax, high-cost-of-living states like California, Washington, and Illinois continue to pour into Maricopa and Pinal counties. These out-of-state buyers often come armed with significant equity from selling coastal homes, making them aggressive competitors in the Phoenix housing market.

Inventory Levels Despite the thaw in the "rate lock," Phoenix is still suffering from a long-term structural housing deficit. Builders simply haven't built enough homes over the last decade to keep pace with population growth.

Why does this matter for the 72SOLD model? Because low inventory combined with high demand is the exact recipe needed to create a bidding war. The 72-hour weekend showing model relies on the presence of multiple interested buyers. In a balanced or buyer's market, you might get one or two people to an open house. But in the Phoenix market of 2026, compressing demand into a single weekend practically guarantees a traffic jam in your living room.

Comparing the Options – How Should You Sell in 2026?

With the Phoenix market evolving so rapidly, home sellers have more options than ever before. Let’s compare the new disruptive models against traditional methods so you can make an informed decision.

Option A: The Traditional Real Estate Agent

The Cost: Typically, 5% to 6% of the sale price (historically split, though highly negotiable post-2024).

The Process: The agent lists the home, hosts open houses, coordinates individual showings, negotiates with buyers, and guides you through escrow.

The Pros: High level of personal service, hand holding through complex paperwork, deep local neighborhood knowledge. Ideal for highly unique, rural, or ultra-luxury properties that require specialized marketing and take months to find the right buyer.

The Cons: Extremely expensive. A 6% commission strips away a massive chunk of your equity. Showings are disruptive to daily life. The home can sit on the market, leading to price drops and stigma.

Option B: The iBuyer (Opendoor, Offerpad)

The Cost: A "service fee" usually ranging from 5% to 8%, plus repair concessions.

The Process: You submit photos of your home online. The corporate algorithm makes a cash offer. You pick your closing date and move. No showings, no staging.

The Pros: Ultimate convenience. Guaranteed sale. You don't have to clean your house or deal with strangers.

The Cons: You leave money on the table. Buyers are flippers; they need to buy your home below market value to turn a profit. Between the below-market offer and the high service fees, you are paying a massive premium for convenience.

Option C: The Just990.com Flat-Fee Model

The Cost: As low as a $990 flat fee.

The Process: Aggressive upfront marketing, a compressed single-weekend showing window, and a Monday offer deadline to trigger competitive bidding.

The Pros: Massive cost savings. The 5.8% proven premium on median sale price. You only have to clean your house perfectly for one weekend. You retain control of the equity you’ve built.

The Cons: It requires a high volume of buyers to work effectively, meaning it is best suited for homes in populated, high-demand areas (like the vast majority of the Phoenix metro) rather than rural or highly niche properties. You must be prepared for an intense, fast-paced weekend.

Deep Dive - What Does $990 Actually Cover?

The natural skepticism to the Just990.com announcement is, "What's the catch?" In real estate, you generally get what you pay for. So how can a brokerage operate on less than a thousand dollars?

While the specifics of the Just990.com contract require individual review by sellers, flat-fee models in 2026 typically operate on an "un-bundled" or "a-la-carte" philosophy.

In the traditional 6% model, you are paying for everything: the agent's gas to drive to your house, their marketing budget, their broker's desk fees, their time sitting at an empty open house, and their expertise in writing the contract.

In a flat-fee tech-enabled model, the brokerage leverages centralized operations. Technology automates the marketing, the MLS syndication, and the contract generation. The $990 likely covers the absolute essentials required to get your home in front of buyers:

MLS Listing (which syndicates to Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, etc.)

Basic contract negotiation and legal paperwork facilitation.

The structure of the 72-hour weekend program.

It is highly probable that additional services (professional staging, drone photography, premium placement, or buyer agent incentives if you choose to offer them) might be optional add-ons.

However, even if a seller opts to pay the $990 flat fee to the listing brokerage and decides to offer a flat $5,000 incentive to the buyer's agent to ensure high foot traffic, their total cost to sell is just $5,990. On a $500,000 home, that is an effective commission rate of just 1.1%a far cry from the traditional 6% ($30,000).

How to Prepare Your Phoenix Home for a 72-Hour Sale

If you decide to take advantage of this aggressive, fast-paced selling model, you cannot afford to be lazy. Because the entire strategy relies on making a massive impact in a 72-hour window, your home must be pristine. You only get one chance to make a first impression on a weekend crowd.

Here is the 2026 guide to prepping a Phoenix home for a weekend blitz:

1. Maximize Desert Curb Appeal Phoenix buyers are looking for low-maintenance desert living.

Refresh your xeriscaping. Rake the gravel and pull the weeds.

Ensure your drip irrigation system is functioning and hasn't left massive water stains on your stucco walls.

Paint your front door a contrasting, modern color.

If you have a pool (a highly desired asset in Phoenix), it must be sparkling. Acid wash the pebble-tec if necessary and ensure the pool equipment is running quietly.

2. Neutralize the Interior Remember, you are trying to appeal to the widest possible demographic—from retiring snowbirds moving from the Midwest to young tech workers relocating for the TSMC plant.

Repaint vibrant walls to warm neutrals (soft beige, warm whites). The cool grays of the 2010s are out; organic, earthy tones are in for 2026.

Remove excessive personal photos. Buyers need to envision their own family in the home, not yours.

3. Address the "Invisible" Arizona Issues Phoenix homes take a beating from the summer sun. Savvy buyers will look for specific regional issues.

HVAC: Have your air conditioning units serviced and provide the receipt to prospective buyers. A 15-year-old AC unit is a massive red flag in Arizona.

Sunscreens and Windows: Ensure your sunscreens are intact and windows have no broken seals.

Roof: If you have concrete tiles, make sure slipped tiles are fixed and the underlayment has been recently evaluated.

4. Stage for Flow During a 72-hour weekend blitz, you may have multiple families walking through your home simultaneously. Remove bulky furniture that restricts walkways. The home needs to feel spacious and allow for easy traffic flow.

The Buyer's Perspective – Navigating the 72-Hour Frenzy

It’s important to look at this disruption from the other side of the coin. If you are a buyer in the Phoenix market in 2026, you will inevitably run into homes listed through the 72SOLD program or similar weekend-blitz models.

These properties can be frustrating for buyers because the system is expressly designed to extract the highest possible price from you. However, you can still win these bidding wars without losing your shirt if you employ the right strategies.

Have Your Financing Bulletproofed A pre-qualification letter is worthless in a competitive 72-hour scenario. You need a Pre-Approval that has gone through full desktop underwriting. The seller needs to know that if they choose your offer on Monday night, your loan is as good as cash. Flexibility on Terms Price is not the only thing that matters to a seller. Often, the highest offer isn't the winning offer if it comes with too many strings attached. Ask your agent to find out what the seller's true motivation is. Do they need a post-possession agreement (a rent-back) because their new-built home in Queen Creek isn't finished yet? If you can offer them 30 days of free post-possession, that might be more valuable to them than an extra $5,000 on the purchase price. The Escalation Clause If you are submitting an offer on a Monday deadline, and you know there are multiple bids, consider using an escalation clause. This states that you will pay a certain amount (e.g., $450,000), but you will beat any competing bona fide offer by $2,000 up to a maximum cap of $465,000. This ensures you don't overpay blindly but keeps you in the game if the bidding gets hot.

The Future of the Real Estate Agent

Let's return to the premise of our clickbait title: Is the traditional real estate agent dead?

The short answer is no. But the traditional commission structure is absolutely on life support.

The announcement by Greg Hague on Fox News regarding the $990 commission model is not an anomaly; it is the canary in the coal mine for the entire industry. Information is no longer hoarded in three-ring binders by local brokers. The MLS is digitized, syndicated, and available in the palm of every consumer's hand via smartphones.

Consumers now know that opening a door and filling out a boilerplate state contract does not warrant a $30,000 fee. Real estate agents in Phoenix and across the country are facing an adapt-or-die scenario.

Agents who survive and thrive in the late 2020s will do so by pivoting to one of two extremes:

The High-Volume/Low-Margin Specialist: Agents who partner with platforms like Just990, dealing in sheer volume. They will make less per transaction but use technology to sell 100+ homes a year instead of 10. The Ultra-Luxury Concierge: Agents who cater to the multi-million-dollar markets (Paradise Valley, North Scottsdale, Arcadia). These clients will still pay premium percentages for hyper-discreet, white-glove service, off-market networking, and complete lifestyle management.

The middle-class real estate agent, the one who relies on selling five to ten average-priced homes a year to their friends and family while charging 6%, is going the way of the travel agent and the Blockbuster video store.

Your Next Steps

The Phoenix real estate market in 2026 is dynamic, highly competitive, and evolving at breakneck speed.

The data presented by Greg Hague on Fox News is compelling. Achieving a 5.8% higher median sale price while slashing the cost of selling to just $990 represents a paradigm shift in wealth retention for the middle class. When your home is your largest financial asset, preserving an extra $30,000 to $50,000 in equity can be life-changing. It can pay for a child's college education, fund a retirement account, or provide the down payment for an incredible step-up home.

If you are planning to sell your Phoenix area home:

Do your research: Visit Just990.com and read the fine print. Understand exactly what the $990 covers and what is expected of you as the seller. Interview traditional agents: Ask them point-blank how they justify a 6% commission in a post-NAR settlement world and ask them how their marketing plan beats a compressed 72-hour auction strategy. Run the math: Look at recent comparables in your specific neighborhood (whether you are in Mesa, Gilbert, Surprise, or Central Phoenix) and calculate what a 5.8% premium minus a $990 fee looks like compared to a traditional sale.

The era of blindly handing over your home's equity is over. The power is finally back in the hands of the homeowner. Whether you choose a traditional agent, or a disruptive model like Just990 or 72SOLD, the most important thing you can do is arm yourself with knowledge.

What do you think? Is the $990 flat fee model the future of real estate, or do you still see value in paying traditional commissions for full-service representation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!