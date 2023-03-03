$10K jackpot up for grabs in FOX Bet Super 6 Las Vegas NASCAR challenge

article

Nobody does Vegas like NASCAR does Vegas, and you can bet your bag of poker chips on that.

And that's why FOX is headed to Sin City for this weekend's NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, no one goes to Vegas without a plan — even if it's a loose one.

So to get our plan together for the FOX Bet Super 6 Stage 2 NASCAR challenge featuring a very handsome $10,000 prize, we chatted with FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds .

One of the first things this savvy NASCAR insider advised us to remember is that all tracks have their own personalities.

"Every mile-and-a-half-track is different. Just because you run well at one doesn't necessarily mean you'll run well at the next," McReynolds explained. "In fact, if you look at our seven races last year on mile-and-a-half tracks, you'll see we actually had seven different winners. No repeat winners whatsoever in those seven races."

How mile-and-a-half tracks differ from each other isn't the only point to ponder heading into race weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. You also need to think about the track's surface.

"The surface [at Las Vegas] has become old enough and lost enough grip that it gives the drivers a lot of options. You'll see drivers running around the bottom, you'll see them running in the middle of the racetrack, and you'll see 'em right up against the wall."

"Whenever you have options, that normally leads to drivers being able to pass."

Having more flexibility to pass competitors certainly seems like a bonus but not so fast! LVMS does have its challenges.

"Down in the middle of turns one and two, it has become very, very bumpy. I guess the easiest thing to say is this racetrack has a lot of character."

Now that we're equipped with Larry's Las Vegas preview, it's time to get in the game — FOX Bet Super 6, that is.

FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play contest where you can pick six different outcomes in the NASCAR Stage 2 Contest. Just download the FOX Bet Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, make your picks and submit your selections before the race gets underway this Sunday.

Not only is playing for the $10,000 grand prize free, but it's also easy and fun. Oh, and people really do win!

Before you head over to the app to make your picks, let's dive into Mr. McReynolds' predictions below.

Which of these drivers will have the better finish at the end of the race?

Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano , Martin Truex Jr ., Kyle Busch , Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick

"You know, the obvious answer would be Joey Logano. He's the only repeat winner in the last 10 Las Vegas races. In fact, Logano has won three of the last eight. But I'm gonna go ahead and shove Kyle Busch to the top of the list.

"It's his home track. And let's face it, that new ride for him over at Richard Childress Racing — that No. 8 car — they got it going on!"

Prediction: Kyle Busch

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have the most cars on the lead lap at the end of Stage 2 and how many will they have?

1-4, 5-7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15+

"I look at how strong the Chevy camp was at Fontana last week. Now, I realize that's a little different track than this one, but they had four of the top five finishes last week."

Prediction: Chevrolet, 11

Which of these drivers — William Byron or Ross Chastain — will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2 and how many yellow laps will there be?

0-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-25, 26+

"Ross Chastain has gotten to where he's fast at every type of race we go to."

Prediction: Ross Chastain, 26+

Which team — Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing — will have the most laps lead by the end of Stage 2 and how many laps will they lead?

1-13, 14-20, 21-26, 27-33, 34-40, 41-47, 48-54, 55-61, 62-66, 67+

"I'm going with Joe Gibbs Racing, and I'm saying they'll lead about a third of 'em."

Prediction: Joe Gibbs, 55-61

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have the car that gains the most positions by the end of Stage 2 and how many will they gain?

1-4, 5-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21-22, 23+

"I'm going to go with Ford on this one!"

Prediction: Ford, 17-18

Which driver will have the better finish at the end of Stage 2 — Kyle Busch or Kyle Larson — and by how many positions?

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-10, 11-14, 15+

"I've got Busch finishing better than Larson."

Prediction: Kyle Busch, 4

Now that you've got a sneak peek into McReynolds' fantastic projections, he has two additional pieces of pivotal information for everybody whose eyes are on Vegas this Sunday.

The first tidbit? Keep up with whatever Toyota's doing.

"The Toyota camp — which is Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing — has not had a very good start. But Las Vegas is still a very good track for them, so this weekend will be a measuring stick for how they match up," he forecasted.

Finally, Larry wants you to pay attention to the restarts.

"Sometimes it's a miracle how they make it through turns one and two. Drivers will be three wide or four wide, even sticking their noses in front of each other.

"So if you're gonna pay attention to one thing about this race, do not miss the restarts. It's wild!"

With all this insight, your engines should be fired up and ready to go. Now it's time to win some money.

Download the FOX Bet Super 6 app and submit your selections for the NASCAR Stage 2 Contest now!

May Las Vegas bring you all the luck this weekend as you play for the FOX Bet Super 6 $10K prize!

