147th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday

Horses will run the Kentucky Derby for the 147th time on Saturday, but spectators will get to watch the race in person for the first time since 2019.

As it did with much of the sports world, the COVID-19 disrupted the 2020 race. Instead of being held in its usual slot last spring, organizers moved it to Sept. 5, and Authentic took the crown.

Not surprisingly, that race was held without fans. And the festivities that lead up to the first leg of the Triple Crown — like a marathon and cycling race — had to take place virtually.

But this year, America’s recovery from the pandemic has emboldened organizers to welcome fans along with all the events they’d come to expect.

The Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display kicked off Derby week last weekend. The running and cycling races took place in person. And thousands of yellow duckies bobbed along the Ohio River in the "Ken-Ducky" derby.

"It definitely smells like Derby," Louisville native Kenzie Kapp told the Associated Press. "In the fall, it was different. It’s so good to be back on the first Saturday of May. That feels good. It feels right. It feels at home."

Churchill Downs will operate at up to 60% capacity in some places, and between 40% and 50% in others. Attendees in the traditional decorative hats and fancy suits will be welcomed back to the grounds — so long as they’re also wearing a face covering.

Social distancing guidelines will still apply.

Nonetheless, the crowd will get to see the biggest horse race of the year, which is set to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC. And experts believe Saturday’s favorite is a Triple Crown contender.

Essential Quality is a colt that comes into the Derby undefeated in five career races. He was last year’s 2-year-old champion and winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

And he won the Blue Grass Stakes over Derby foe Highly Motivated.

"He's a solid, solid horse, hasn’t missed a beat," said Brad Cox, Essential Quality's trainer Brad Cox told the Associated Press, "He's a very classy horse. He knows when to turn it on and off."

To win the Triple Crown, Essential Quality will have to finish first in the Derby, win the Preakness Stakes on May 15 and then win the Belmont Stakes on June 5.

The daunting task has only been accomplished 13 times in the history of American thoroughbred racing. The last time came in 2018 when Bob Baffert's horse Justify won all three races.

Three years earlier, another one of Baffert’s horses — American Pharoah — won the Triple Crown, the first horse to do so in 37 years.

But even Baffert believes Essential Quality will win on Saturday.

"To me, it's Essential Quality's race," the six-time Derby winner said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.