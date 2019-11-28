Expand / Collapse search

49ers Richard Sherman pays off students' lunch debt at Santa Clara middle school

49ers Richard Sherman clears lunch debt for middle school students

Athlete Richard Sherman donated more than $7,400 to cover students' lunch debt at Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Students at a Santa Clara middle school have one more thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. 

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman donated more than $7,400 to Cabrillo Middle School to pay off all student lunch debt. 

Principal Stan Garber works as a docent at the 49ers museum where Sherman pulled him aside Saturday to hand him a check. 

The star made the donation through his organization, "Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation." 