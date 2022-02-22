Aaron Rodgers Instagram post: 'Gratitude' for people in his life

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted to Instagram on Monday night, Feb, 21, expressing gratitude for the special people in his life.

In his post, Rodgers told his former fiancée Shailene Woodley, "thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers also thanked teammates who shared the quarterbacks room with him at Lambeau Field. Rodgers said, "I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year."

The four-time NFL MVP then finishes by telling teammates, past and current, "you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

What does all of this mean? There has been a lot of speculation about whether Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, heading to another city to play football, or hanging the cleats up altogether and calling it a career. Only time will tell.

Aaron Rodgers