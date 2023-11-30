Arizona Cardinals release tight end Zach Ertz

The Arizona Cardinals have released tight end Zach Ertz, the team announced on Nov. 30.

Ertz has been on injured reserve and has missed several games this season. Last year, Ertz tore his ACL during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals acquired Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Ertz was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

Before the Cardinals officially announced they had released Ertz, former Cardinal JJ Watt posted on social media that Ertz had requested and been granted his release from Arizona.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring," Watt wrote on X.