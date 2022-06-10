Expand / Collapse search
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd agrees to 5-year extension

By Associated Press
Published 
College Basketball
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert.

The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved the contract, which gives Lloyd a $1 million raise next season and includes $19 million in total compensation.

The contract increases Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that.

Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.

A former longtime assistant to Mark Few at Gonzaga, Lloyd had a successful first season at Arizona, earning Associated Press national coach of the year honors after leading the Wildcats to a 34-3 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament and was the first team in league history to win 18 conference games. The Wildcats reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

