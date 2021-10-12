Expand / Collapse search
Arizona’s McCloud out for the season with leg injuries

By Associated Press
Published 
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud is out for the rest of the season after suffering right knee and ankle injuries against UCLA.

Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said on Oct. 11 that McCloud is expected to have surgery this week.

McCloud was injured in the fourth quarter of Arizona’s 34-16 loss to UCLA Saturday night when his leg got twisted up while he was getting sacked.

A transfer from South Florida, McCloud started two games after beginning the season as the backup to Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer. The sophomore threw for 481 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

Fisch said Cruz, who started the first two games of the season, will start against Colorado on Saturday.

