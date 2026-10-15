ASU hires Dave Hakstol as new men's ice hockey coach

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila Bend, Kofa, Tonopah Desert, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau

ASU hires Dave Hakstol as new men's ice hockey coach

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona State University
Updated October 15, 2026 8:17 AM MST Published October 15, 2026 7:41 AM MST
article

Head coach Dave Hakstol of the Seattle Kraken is seen on the bench during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on October 26, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Arizona State University announced that Dave Hakstol will be the new head coach of the men's ice hockey team.
    • Hakstol replaces Greg Powers, who was placed on administrative leave after player Matthew Mayich was left in a coma following an off-season workout.
    • Hakstol previously served as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University announced on Thursday that Dave Hakstol will serve as the new head coach for the men's ice hockey team. 

What they're saying:

"We welcome Dave Hakstol and his family to Arizona State University. His success building championship-caliber programs, developing players for the highest level of the sport, and leading organizations in the NHL speaks to his knowledge of the game and his ability to develop talent," ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini said in a news release. "We appreciate Dave’s belief in ASU and look forward to supporting him as we continue to build Sun Devil Hockey into one of the nation’s premier programs."

Before coming to Tempe, Hakstol most recently served as an assistant coach with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. In 2021, Hakstol was named the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Mayich incident

The backstory:

Hakstol replaces Greg Powers, who was placed on administrative leave after an off-season workout left ASU player Matthew Mayich hospitalized in critical condition. Mayich's family says his condition has not improved and he remains in a coma.

Community rallies for ASU hockey player in coma
Community rallies for ASU hockey player in coma

Community rallies for ASU hockey player in coma

Thousands of fans wore yellow pins with jersey No. 27 at Mullett Arena for ASU hockey's home opener to support hospitalized player Matthew Mayich. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the details.

On Aug. 20, Mayich, 21, collapsed during the team's first official first practice of the 2026-27 season. The workout was led by a former Green Beret and was held outdoors at Sun Angel Stadium. At the time of the workout, the temperature was in the mid-80s, with 51% humidity.

Greg Powers put on leave

Dig deeper:

Following Mayich's collapse, ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the incident. Mike Cobett was named as the team's interim coach.

FOX 10's Robby Baker reports the university and Powers have reached an agreement to part ways.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Oct. 15, 2026, news release by Arizona State University, an X post by Robby Baker, and previous FOX 10 reports on Greg Powers and Matthew Mayich.

Arizona State UniversitySportsTempeNews