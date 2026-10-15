ASU hires Dave Hakstol as new men's ice hockey coach

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The Brief Arizona State University announced that Dave Hakstol will be the new head coach of the men's ice hockey team. Hakstol replaces Greg Powers, who was placed on administrative leave after player Matthew Mayich was left in a coma following an off-season workout. Hakstol previously served as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche.



Arizona State University announced on Thursday that Dave Hakstol will serve as the new head coach for the men's ice hockey team.

What they're saying:

"We welcome Dave Hakstol and his family to Arizona State University. His success building championship-caliber programs, developing players for the highest level of the sport, and leading organizations in the NHL speaks to his knowledge of the game and his ability to develop talent," ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini said in a news release. "We appreciate Dave’s belief in ASU and look forward to supporting him as we continue to build Sun Devil Hockey into one of the nation’s premier programs."

Before coming to Tempe, Hakstol most recently served as an assistant coach with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. In 2021, Hakstol was named the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Mayich incident

The backstory:

Hakstol replaces Greg Powers, who was placed on administrative leave after an off-season workout left ASU player Matthew Mayich hospitalized in critical condition. Mayich's family says his condition has not improved and he remains in a coma.

On Aug. 20, Mayich, 21, collapsed during the team's first official first practice of the 2026-27 season. The workout was led by a former Green Beret and was held outdoors at Sun Angel Stadium. At the time of the workout, the temperature was in the mid-80s, with 51% humidity.

Greg Powers put on leave

Dig deeper:

Following Mayich's collapse, ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the incident. Mike Cobett was named as the team's interim coach.

FOX 10's Robby Baker reports the university and Powers have reached an agreement to part ways.