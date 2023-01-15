Expand / Collapse search
Cambridge Jr. helps Arizona St. hold off Oregon St. 74-69

By Associated Press
Published 
College Basketball
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Desmond Cambridge Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arizona State to a 74-69 victory over Oregon State on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Devan Cambridge added 13 points and Frankie Collins had 12 for Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12), which shot 49% from the field, were 8 of 18 from distance and made 18 of 27 free throws. Duke Brennan had three of the Sun Devils’ nine blocks.

Jamiya Neal’s 3-pointer with 11:14 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good and sparked a 14-5 run that stretched the lead to 65-56 with 3:50 remaining. Desmond Cambridge scored seven points with a 3-pointer in the span.

But a Jordan Pope 3 capped a 11-3 surge that pulled Oregon State within 68-67 with 1:44 left. The Sun Devils made 6 of 8 from the line to seal it.

Oregon State shot 55% in the first half but were 30% shooting in the second and gave up 25 points from 16 turnovers.

Michael Rataj scored 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 13 for the Beavers (7-11, 1-6), who have lost five straight. Pope and Tyler Bilodeau added nine points apiece before fouling out.

Arizona State hosts seventh-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Oregon State plays at Stanford on Thursday.

