Cardinals fans can't buy Marvin Harrison Jr jersey just yet because of licensing issue

Arizona Cardinals fans won’t be able to purchase a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey anytime soon.

The Cardinals drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but just hours before his name was called on stage, it was reported that Harrison had not signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement.

According to ESPN, the agreement allows his name and likeness to be monetized after getting drafted and before formally signing an NFL contract.

The most immediate impact of this was fans’ ability to purchase Harrison’s jersey on Thursday.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses for portraits after being selected fourth overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Fanatics released a statement on X informing the Cardinals’ loyal fanbase that until a deal is signed, jerseys will not be made available for purchase.

"Hey Cardinals fans: Currently, Fanatics and other retailers are not able to offer Marvin Harrison Jr. merchandise until he signs a licensing contract with the NFLPA. Products will be immediately available once he signs."

Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes. He joins the Cardinals as a top target for quarterback Kyler Murray.

"Kyler’s awesome," Harrison said. "You look at his record from high school, and he’s always won, and that’s the kind of guy I want to play with. He’s just so dynamic of a quarterback, and I just want to go in there and make his job easier."

