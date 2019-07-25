Cardinals Training Camp Capsule

article

ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-13)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Tempe, Arizona

LAST YEAR: The Cardinals had one of the worst seasons in franchise history under first-year coach Steve Wilks. Arizona struggled with injuries and was among the NFL's worst teams both offensively and defensively. Free-agent QB Sam Bradford was released before the season was half over and Josh Rosen had an up-and-down rookie season. Wilks became the first Cardinals head coach to be fired after one season since 1952 and the Cardinals ended up with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Kyler Murray, DE Terrell Suggs, CBs Robert Alford, Tramaine Brock and Byron Murphy, WR Andy Isabella, TE Maxx Williams, LB Brooks Reed.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: SS Antoine Bethea and Deone Bucannon, LBs Markus Golden and Benson Mayowa, QB Rosen, OG Mike Iupati.

CAMP NEEDS: The Cardinals enter the first season under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and camp will give them chance to see how well they're grasping his quick-hitting, high-scoring offense. Arizona used the No. 1 overall pick on Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray despite using the No. 10 pick on Josh Rosen the year before. He will get his first real test outside of minicamps.

EXPECTATIONS: The Cardinals are looking at a rebuilding year with a new coach and rookie quarterback, along with plenty of other new pieces. If they can get a handle on Kingsbury's offense and Murray lives up to expectations, they could see slight improvement over last year. That season was so bad, not many other places they can go but up.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL