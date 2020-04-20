City of Tampa employee catches Tom Brady working out in closed park, mayor says

“I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman during a live-streamed, joint update on the cities’ response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The story that followed caught Kriseman by surprise.

Castor was about to discuss the role of sports teams in the Bay Area and, as she said “how great they’ve been,” while officials have set limits on gatherings of people to fewer than 10 – which has resulted in sporting events of all kinds being canceled.

She explained that staff members with Tampa Parks and Recreation patrol closed outdoor areas to make sure no one is violating the rules.

A member of that staff reported seeing someone working out in a closed park and went over to tell the individual they had to leave.

However, the worker did not expect the person to be Tampa’s most notable new resident, Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady.

“Oh my goodness!” Kriseman responded, leaning back in his chair. “Wow!”

The mayor added, with a point of her finger and a smile, “He has been sighted/cited,” although it’s unclear if she meant visibly or legally.

View the full live stream here: